Michael Owen predicts outcome of Liverpool FC v Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Thursday 1 October 2020
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure their place in the League Cup quarter-finals thanks to a narrow win against Arsenal at Anfield on Thursday night.

The Premier League champions will host Mikel Arteta’s side for the second time in four days after Liverpool FC were 3-1 winners against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

Although Alexandre Lacazette broke the deadlock on Merseyside, Liverpool FC secured three points thanks to goals from Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

The Reds managed to end their two-game losing run against Arsenal with their third Premier League win of the 2020-21 campaign to keep pace with Everton and Leicester City.

Liverpool FC will be without summer signings Kostas Tsimikas and Thiago Alcantara for the visit of Arsenal, while captain Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are also sidelined.

However, former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a narrow win against Arsenal at Anfield in the League Cup fourth round on Thursday night.

“These two face-off for the second time in a week. Liverpool were the winners in an enthralling encounter at Anfield on Monday and I think we could see more of the same here,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Arsenal caused Liverpool a few problems, but the champions were just too good on the night.

“Both sides should look different in terms of their starting elevens, and although I can could see Arsenal going close, I think the Reds will edge it.”

Liverpool FC lost 2-1 to Arsenal at The Emirates in the Premier League this summer before the Reds were beaten on penalties by the north London side in the Community Shield at Wembley in September.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the penalty shootout last season when Liverpool FC played out a thrilling 5-5 draw with Arsenal in the League Cup fourth round at Anfield.

The Gunners will host Sheffield United in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday, while the Reds will complete the weekend’s action with a trip to Aston Villa.

