Danny Murphy reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Everton

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Danny Murphy is expecting Liverpool FC to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to Everton this weekend.

The Reds are preparing for their Merseyside derby showdown against Carlo Ancelotti’s Premier League leaders at Goodison Park this weekend as they look to bounce back from their shock 7-2 loss to Aston Villa last time out.

Everton have been in superb form so far this season and have won all four of their games under Ancelotti to leave them leading the way at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, had been flying high with three wins from three before their humiliating loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park before the international break.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for his side to return to winning ways and get their title defence back on track this weekend.

And former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy is expecting to see the Reds claim all three points when they travel to Goodison Park this weekend.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Murphy said: “This is a fascinating game because of Everton’s revival. But they will miss the momentum they would have got from their fans.

“Liverpool will view it as a wonderful opportunity. People are questioning them for the showing at Villa and conceding three goals against Leeds so they will want to silence the critics.

“When I watched games from the Kop, Liverpool and Everton were the best teams in the country and the derbies were the biggest games of the season.

“I remember my dad turning down £50 for his ticket at one Anfield game and we both went in to watch Liverpool win 3-1, despite Kevin Sheedy banging in a free-kick right in front of me.

“By the time I played for Liverpool it was rivalled by the Manchester United games because they were winning all the trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson, but it seems the Merseyside derby is returning to its former glory.

“Everton are really hyped about it — but I’m backing a Liverpool response to Villa Park.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to defend their Premier League title this season after having won the trophy for the first time last term.

They will kick off their Champions League campaign with a trip to Ajax in their group-stage opener on Wednesday 21 October.

