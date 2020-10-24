Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Sheffield United

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a comfortable 3-0 win against Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday night.

The defending Premier League champions lost Virgil van Dijk to a long-term knee injury in the Merseyside derby last weekend as Liverpool FC were held to a 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

Liverpool FC eased to a 1-0 victory over Ajax in their opening Champions League group-stage fixture on Wednesday night thanks to Nicolas Tagliafico’s own goal.

Jurgen Klopp started Fabinho alongside Joe Gomez in defence in the absence of Van Dijk and Joel Matip despite the Brazilian traditionally being used as a midfield.

Fabinho excelled in the makeshift role producing a man of the match performance to help Klopp’s side keep their third clean sheet of the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool FC will take on a winless Sheffield United side that have only managed to score two goals in their five Premier League outings so far this term.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a resounding 3-0 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday night.

“I think Liverpool, even without van Dijk, should be able to win this game,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro. “Sheffield haven’t looked themselves this season, and they will struggle to change that against Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC have collected 10 points from their opening five league games, securing victories over Leeds United, Chelsea FC and Arsenal.

The Reds suffered a 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa at Villa Park before Liverpool FC were held to a 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Klopp’s side will host Danish side FC Midtjylland in their next Champions League fixture at Anfield on Tuesday night.

