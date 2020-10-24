Michael Owen predicts Liverpool FC v Sheffield United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to bounce back from their draw at Everton last weekend by claiming a 2-0 home win over Sheffield United on Saturday night.

The Reds were pegged back and held to a 2-2 draw by their bitter local rivals at Goodison Park last weekend as they were forced to settle for a point against the Toffees.

Liverpool FC also suffered the blow of losing Virgil van Dijk for a number of months after their talismanic defender suffered a serious knee injury during the game.

The Merseyside outfit bounced back from the draw by claiming a 1-0 victory over Dutch side Ajax in their Champions League opener in midweek.

Sheffield United have struggled to find consistent form this season and they have picked up just one point from their opening five games in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is tipping the home side to have too much for the Blades when they welcome them to Anfield on Saturday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Sheffield United managed to scrape a point at home to Fulham last week and now face the champions at Anfield.

“I think this could be another difficult afternoon for the Blades.

“Liverpool set themselves up nicely with a 1-0 away win against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, and I think they will take that good form into this and come away with three the points and another clean sheet.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to defend their Premier League title this season after having won the trophy with seven games to spare last term.

The Reds won their first three games this term but lost to Aston Villa before their draw against Everton last weekend.

