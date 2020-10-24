Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Sheffield Utd

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-1 win against Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday night.

The defending Premier League champions will begin life without Virgil van Dijk in the English top flight after the Netherlands international suffered a serious knee problem in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Liverpool FC lost Van Dijk to a knee problem in the first half of their 2-2 draw with Everton after Jordan Pickford’s reckless challenge on the former PFA player of the year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side managed to come through their first test without Van Dijk on Wednesday night when Fabinho produced an impressive display in a makeshift centre-half role in a 1-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League in Amsterdam.

Liverpool FC will take on a Sheffield United side that are still searching for their first Premier League win of the 2020-21 campaign after a slow start to the season.

The Blades have only managed to score two goals in five games so far, which should give Liverpool FC’s makeshift defence some encouragement ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“With Virgil van Dijk injured, Fabinho played well at centre-back against Ajax on Wednesday night but I think it will be harder for him if he stands in again there on Saturday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Fabinho will be fine in open play, it is from set-pieces where I’d worry about him. Van Dijk was such a massive influence when it came to defending corners and free-kicks – he basically had a magnet on his head.

“Sheffield United will be trying to test Liverpool in those situations, especially with Adrian in goal.

“So, I’d back the Blades to score at Anfield and, although I’d back Liverpool to score more, I just think it will be a bit tight.”

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Sheffield United in this fixture last season thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Reds have earned 10 points from their opening five Premier League games, easing to victories over Leeds United, Chelsea FC and Arsenal.

Klopp’s side lost 7-2 to Aston Villa before a 2-2 draw with Everton.

