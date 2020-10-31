Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v West Ham

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 victory over West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The defending Premier League champions have won their last three games in all competitions to bounce back from a difficult start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Liverpool FC were narrow 2-1 winners against Sheffield United last weekend thanks to Diogo Jota’s winner for the Merseyside outfit to leave the title holders in second place.

The Reds have beaten Dutch side Ajax and Danish club FC Midtjylland in the Champions League group stage to build some momentum despite the loss of Virgil van Dijk to a long-term injury.

Liverpool FC are taking on a West Ham side that have collected eight points from six games in the Premier League this season.

The Hammers have scored 12 times in the current campaign thanks to a 4-0 win over Wolves and a 3-0 victory over Leicester City.

West Ham have drawn with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their last two Premier League fixtures.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to earn a 2-0 victory over West Ham at Anfield on Saturday evening.

“Without the injured Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool are playing a little bit like they know their back door is slightly ajar,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Fabinho’s hamstring injury in midweek clearly does not help in that department. He is extremely unlikely to play in this game, but at least it doesn’t look like he is going to be another long-term absentee.

“Having Alisson back in goal is a big boost, but he doesn’t come for crosses so the Reds will need to find a way to deal with that.

“West Ham have got their own injury problems too, though. Michail Antonio is their best striker but he is a big doubt after he was injured against Manchester City following his superb goal in that game.

“Without him, West Ham will still be competitive but it is hard to see them getting anything out of this one.”

Liverpool FC are in the midst of an injury crisis given that Van Dijk is set to be sidelined for most of the 2020-21 season.

The Reds lost Fabinho to a hamstring problem in their Champions League win in midweek.

Liverpool FC are also without Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas due to fitness problems.

The Merseyside outfit will take on Serie A side Atalanta in Italy in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

