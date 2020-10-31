Michael Owen predicts Liverpool FC v West Ham United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 3-1 win at home to West Ham United on Saturday evening in their Premier League clash at Anfield.

The Reds head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League after their victory against Sheffield United at Anfield last weekend.

Liverpool FC warmed up for their Premier League game against the Hammers by claiming a 2-0 win over Midtjylland in the Champions League in midweek.

The Merseyside outfit now turn their attentions back to top-flight affairs as they look to get their title bid back on track for the season.

West Ham United are currently in 12th place in the Premier League table after having taken eight points from their opening six games in the top flight this term.

However, former Liverpool FC star Owen is tipping the Reds to have too much for the east London side when they welcome them to Anfield this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool take on West Ham having been dealt a double blow this week. The Reds have lost both Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to injury, so it will be very interesting to see how they adapt.

“They come up against a West Ham side that have put in some excellent performances this season, but at the same time have flattered to deceive on occasion.

“I think the Hammers could cause Liverpool problems, but I fancy Jurgen Klopp’s side will have too much going forward and I reckon we’ll see a home win with both sides scoring.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to try and retain their Premier League title this season after they won their first top-flight crown in style under Jurgen Klopp last term.

They will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Italian side Atalanta in the group stage.

