Gary Neville reacts to Arsenal’s display in 1-0 loss at Man City

Gary Neville admitted his surprise that Arsenal didn’t “throw the kitchen sink” at Manchester City after Raheem Sterling’s goal secured a 1-0 win at The Etihad.

Manchester City were looking to return to winning ways against an Arsenal team that had won three of their opening four Premier League games.

The Citizens managed to seize control of the game despite Arsenal’s measured start when Raheem Sterling finished from close range.

Phil Foden’s initial effort was saved by Bernd Leno before Sterling produced a clinical finish to score in successive Premier League games.

Arsenal failed to really test Manchester City shot stopper Ederson in the Premier League clash as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian and Nicolas Pepe produced subdued performances.

Mikel Arteta brought on Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in search of an equaliser before new signing Thomas Partey made his debut on Eastlands.

Sky Sports pundit Neville gave his verdict on Arsenal’s defensive-minded performance in Saturday evening’s 1-0 loss at Manchester City.

“They haven’t looked desperate to get forward,” Neville told Sky SportsMORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip