Man City suffer major injury setback ahead of Arsenal clash – report

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Manchester City have been dealt a blow ahead of their clash with Arsenal on Saturday as Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss the game due to injury, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Star is reporting that Pep Guardiola has been told that the Belgium star will miss Saturday’s crunch clash with Arsenal at The Etihad.

De Bruyne suffered a leg muscle injury in Belgium’s 2-1 defeat by England at Wembley last weekend and had to be substituted late in the game.

The same story claims that although De Bruyne’s injury setback is not thought to be serious, it is set to rule him out of the clash against Arsenal at The Etihad this weekend.

De Bruyne withdrew from the Belgium squad to face Iceland this week and returned to Manchester City to undergo treatment on his injury, according to the same story.

The article continues by claiming that Guardiola is not prepared to risk making De Bruyne’s injury worse by playing him against the Gunners this weekend.

And it is claimed that Guardiola would prefer to focus on trying to get De Bruyne fit for Manchester City’s Champions League group-stage opener against FC Porto next week.

The 29-year-old, who was crowned as the PFA player of the year last term, has scored one goal and made one assist in three Premier League games for Manchester City so far this season.

Manchester City are currently in 14th place in the table after winning just one of their opening three games in the top flight.

