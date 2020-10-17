Mikel Arteta drops hint about Thomas Partey ahead of Man City v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Thomas Partey could be thrown straight into the Arsenal team for their trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Ghana international has been settling into life at his new club in recent days after the Gunners moved to bring him in from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day earlier in the month.

Partey, 27, will be looking to establish himself in the Arsenal team in the coming weeks and months as the north London side aim to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The midfielder took part in his first full training session at Arsenal on Thursday as the Gunners prepare for their trip to face Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arteta has now suggested that Partey could be involved when the Gunners take on the Citizens, but he stopped short of confirming that the midfielder will make his Arsenal debut this weekend.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Arteta said on Thursday: “Well he was here just yesterday, he is getting familiar with everything around the club.

“Today he will have his first training session, so everything has to come really quickly for him. We knew that before we signed him that he is fit, he is very willing to start playing and we will see how he goes in the next few days

“I have seen the buzz around the place, the fans are really happy, I have seen some really positive reactions after we bought him, the same with the team, the squad and the staff.

“I think he is a player we had the radar on for a long time and we have managed to bring him in and I think he will be a really important addition to the team.

“He got to know some of his team-mates [already]. Not all of them, because some are still on international duty but we will have everyone back today and it will be a good day for him to get to know everyone.”

Arsenal are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Arteta’s first full season in charge at the club.

The Spanish head coach led Arsenal to an eighth place finish and FA Cup glory last season after he was drafted in to replace the sacked Unai Emery at the end of 2019.

