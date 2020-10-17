Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man City v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov believes Arsenal will heap more misery on Manchester City by securing a 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side at The Etihad on Saturday evening.

The Gunners have won three of their four Premier League games in the 2020-21 season so far, only losing 3-1 to defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield last month.

Arsenal have eased to relatively comfortable victories over Fulham, West Ham United and Sheffield United to secure a spot in the Premier League’s top four for the international break.

Manchester City, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw with Leeds United to leave Guardiola’s side with one victory in three games in the 2020-21 Premier League season so far.

The Citizens lost 5-2 to Leicester City in their last Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium, prompting Manchester City to spend over £50m on Benfica centre-half Ruben Dias.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure successive victories over Manchester City on Saturday evening.

“Excellent game here, much like Everton and Liverpool,” Berbatov told Betfair, as quoted by Metro.

“Arteta is doing a good job at Arsenal, Pep has problems at City too in my opinion. I think there could be a surprise result here too, and Arsenal could topple City.

“City have looked vulnerable more than once this season, and Arsenal can take advantage.”

Arsenal ended a miserable run against Manchester City by beating Guardiola’s side 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last season.

The Gunners will be hoping to end Manchester City’s nine-game winning run against Arsenal, scoring at least two goals in each of those victories.

In fact, Arsenal are looking to avoid losing seven Premier League games against the same opponent since 1977.

Manchester City have won their last 10 league games against the top six, only losing to Manchester United in December 2019.

The Citizens will make the trip to West Ham in their next Premier League game on Saturday 24 October before Arsenal host Leicester on Sunday 25 October.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip