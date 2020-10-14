Thomas Partey drops hint ahead of Man City v Arsenal

Thomas Partey (Photo: @Arsenal)

Thomas Partey has declared that he is “prepared” to make his Arsenal debut against Manchester City this weekend if called upon by Mikel Arteta.

The Ghana international is settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day earlier this month.

Arsenal are believed to have paid around £45m to secure Partey’s services as they moved to bolster their midfield options for the season ahead.

The 27-year-old is now getting used to life at his new club as he bids to try and help Arsenal challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal, who have won three of their four opening games in the top flight this term, will take on Manchester City at The Etihad in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

And Partey has insisted that he would be prepared to make his debut for the north London club if called upon by Mikel Arteta.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s media team, Partey replied when asked about the prospect of playing this weekend: “It’s the decision of Mikel.

“I just arrived. For me, I’m prepared but I need to get used to the style of play before I can play.

“I like to play in the big matches, but it all depends on the coach and whether he wants me to play on Saturday or not.

“It depends on him. I need to get used to the squad and then train with the squad before we can see what we will happen.”

Partey added: “I think there is no pressure on me.

“I like to challenge myself, I like new challenges and it’s all about learning fast, learning quickly how it goes and you just get used to it and everything works.”

Arsenal currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this season under Arteta.

The Gunners have only dropped points in a 3-1 loss to defending champions Liverpool FC earlier this season in what has been a solid start to the new campaign for the north London team.

