Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v FC Porto

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to ease to 3-0 win against FC Porto in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

The Citizens will switch their focus to the Champions League in midweek fresh from a morale-boosting 1-0 win against top-six rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

Raheem Sterling scored a first-half goal to secure three points for the Eastlands outfit following a mixed start to the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Manchester City lost 3-1 to Ligue 1 side Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals last season to end Pep Guardiola’s hopes of guiding the Citizens to a first European Cup.

The Eastlands outfit have lost in the Champions League quarter-finals in the last three Premier League seasons, having been beaten by Liverpool FC, Tottenham and Lyon at the last-eight stage.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to make a positive start to the new Champions League campaign when the Eastlands outfit host FC Porto.

“Manchester City come into this after seeing off Arsenal at the weekend,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Citizens have high hopes of winning their elusive first Champions League trophy and will be aiming for no less than maximum points here. Porto may have improved over the close season, but I can’t see anything other than a win for City.”

Manchester City haven’t faced FC Porto since 2012 when the Citizens eased to a 4-0 win over the Portuguese side in the first leg of their round of 32 clash before Roberto Mancini’s men won 2-1 in Portugal.

Guardiola’s side have scored 35 times in their last 13 Champions League games and Manchester City will have Sergio Aguero available to face FC Porto mid-week.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last eight Champions League games at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens will make the trip to West Ham United in their next Premier League game on Saturday 24 October.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip