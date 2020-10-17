Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be eager to secure a much-needed win to kickstart their Premier League title bid following one victory in three outings this term.

Manchester City lost 5-2 to Leicester City at The Etihad in their last home fixture following Jamie Vardy’s hat-trick against last season’s runners-up.

The Citizens were held to a 1-1 draw with promoted side Leeds United at Elland Road in their last Premier League game before the international break.

Manchester City will host an Arsenal side that have won three of their four Premier League games in the current campaign.

The Gunners have secured victories over Fulham, West Ham United and Sheffield United to build some momentum under Mikel Arteta in the Premier League this term.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester City and Arsenal to share the spoils at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

“The good news for Manchester City is that Raheem Sterling should be fit after picking up an injury on international duty,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The bad news is that Kevin de Bruyne is a doubt after doing the same, because he would be a massive miss.

“City have got striker Sergio Aguero on the way back after his long lay-off, and they need him fit and firing again. He has been training but I don’t see him starting this game.

“Arsenal got a bit lucky in their win over Sheffield United last time out, but if City are missing some key players, the Gunners are in with a shout.”

Arsenal ended their recent poor run against Manchester City by securing a 2-0 win against Guardiola’s side in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley last season.

Manchester City have won their last five Premier League meetings against Arsenal to underline their dominance of this fixture over the past decade or so.

The Citizens have scored 25 times and conceded just once in their last five games against Arsenal.

The Gunners are in fourth position and five points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

