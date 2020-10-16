Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Arsenal

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to return to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at The Etihad on Saturday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side have made a slow start to the 2020-21 Premier League season to heap pressure on the Spanish head coach.

The Citizens lost 5-2 to Leicester City at The Etihad in their last home fixture before Manchester City drew 1-1 with Leeds United before the international break.

Manchester City have only earned four points from three games to leave Guardiola’s side five points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

The Gunners have made an impressive start to the campaign in Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge of the north London side.

Arsenal have beaten Fulham, West Ham and Sheffield United, with the only blotch on their record a 3-1 loss to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to lay down a marker in the title race after an unconvincing start with a 3-1 win against Arsenal.

“The glamour fixture on Sunday is at the Etihad,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Arsenal make the visit to Manchester with their tails up. It’s been a pretty solid start from the Gunners, and they will go here with high hopes of taking something.

“City simply need to pick up, and back on home soil I can see Pep rallying his troops to claim the points.”

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in their most recent meeting in the FA Cup semi-finals last season when Arteta’s men pulled off an upset thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have lost their last four Premier League games against Guardiola’s side, conceding 14 goals in the process.

Arsenal signed Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, Chelsea FC winger Willian, Dijon goalkeeper Alex Runarsson in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners completed permanent deals for Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari.

Manchester City, on the other hand, signed Valencia winger Ferran Torres, Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake and Benfica centre-half Ruben Dias.

