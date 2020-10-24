Gary Neville reacts to Thiago Silva’s display in Chelsea FC’s draw at Man United

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville praised Thiago Silva for his performance after the Brazilian defender helped Chelsea FC to keep a clean sheet in their goalless draw at Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Brazilian centre-half signed for the Blues on a free transfer after his release by PSG in the summer and he has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago was deployed in the middle of a back three by Frank Lampard at Old Trafford, with the Brazilian flanked by Cesar Azpilicueta and Kurt Zouma.

The Blues managed to put some leaky displays in the Premier League behind them as they kept a clean sheet against the Red Devils to earn a valuable point, with Thiago playing a key role in the shut-out.

Speaking during Sky Sports‘ coverage of the game, Neville said: “You have to say that Thiago has looked like he’s enjoying himself in the centre of that back three. He’s looked comfortable.

“His part is working so far for Chelsea, with Azpilicueta and Zouma alongside him.”

Neville added: “I think the best two players on the pitch have been Victor Lindelof and Thiago Silva.”

Reflecting on Chelsea FC’s performance as a whole, Neville said: “Chelsea’s game-plan hasn’t changed. That clean sheet seems so important to them.

“Frank Lampard’s had enough of conceding goals in the Premier League.”

Thiago has now made five appearances for Chelsea FC in all competitions as he gets used to life at his new club.

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action Wednesday night when they travel to face Krasnodar away from home.

The Blues will then switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to face Burnley next Saturday.

