Gary Lineker reacts to Tottenham’s 6-1 win at Man United

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur for capping a great week with a 6-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Spurs started the week with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United when a late penalty denied the north London side three points.

Tottenham went on to beat Chelsea FC in the League Cup fourth round on penalties before Spurs were 7-2 winners against Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Spurs conceded a second-minute penalty after Davison Sanchez fouled Anthony Martial to allow Bruno Fernandes to score from the penalty spot.

Tottenham were ahead just seven minutes later after the Portugal international’s spot-kick thanks to quick-fire goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-min.

Martial was sent off for violent conduct in the 28th minute before Harry Kane and Son extended the north London side’s lead ahead of half-time.

Spurs made it 5-1 thanks to Serge Aurier’s clinical finish in the second half before Kane helped Spurs to equal the record win for an away team at Old Trafford with a late penalty.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to give his verdict on Tottenham’s landslide win against Manchester United.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “This has been one helluva week for

@SpursOfficial and Mourinho.”

The Spurs legend added: “That’s 13 goals in 2 games for

@SpursOfficial. The first time in Jose Mourinho’s managerial career that his side has achieved such a feat. Especially impressive when you consider one of those sides was….Maccabi Haifa.”

Spurs moved up to fifth place in the Premier League table thanks to their 6-1 win against Manchester United.

Tottenham will host West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.

Spurs have signed five new players in the summer transfer window after completing deals for Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguillon, Joe Hart, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty.

