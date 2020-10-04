‘Pathetic’: Gary Neville reacts to Man United’s 6-1 loss to Tottenham

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville slammed Manchester United’s lack of heart in their 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

Manchester United broke the deadlock in the second minute when Bruno Fernandes scored his second penalty of the season following a foul on Anthony Martial.

However, the home side’s advantage was short lived after Tanguy Ndombele equalised two minutes later before Son Heung-min edged Spurs into a narrow lead.

Anthony Martial was sent off for violent conduct after an altercation with Erik Lamela in the 28th minute to effectively end Manchester United’s resistance.

Harry Kane made it 3-1 in the 30th minute before Son scored his second seven minutes later to give Tottenham a commanding 4-1 half-time lead.

Spurs exerted their numerical dominance against a Manchester United side devoid of fighting spirit when Serge Aurier finished with a clinical finish.

Kane completed a miserable afternoon for Manchester United when the England striker scored from the penalty spot.

Sky Sports pundit Neville didn’t hold back in his assessment of Manchester United’s woeful performance in their 6-1 loss to Tottenham.

“The performance is pathetic,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“It’s absolutely pathetic. They haven’t given a lot in the second half. It hasn’t been a spirited performance.

“Yes, you’re down to 10 men but you’ve got to give it better than this. It’s your duty. Their body language is awful.”

Spurs inflicted upon Manchester United their joint-heaviest defeat in the Premier League era after their 6-1 win equalled the record set by Roberto Mancini’s side at Old Trafford in 2011.

Manchester United have lost two of their opening three Premier League games and back-to-back fixtures at Old Trafford to make a disappointing start to the 2020-21 season.

The Red Devils have conceded nine times in two fixtures at Old Trafford after a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United will take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park after the international break.

