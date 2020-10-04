Ian Wright demands credit for Tottenham after 6-1 win at Man United

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright hailed Tottenham Hotspur for playing Manchester United “off the park” in their 6-1 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils were looking to build some momentum in the Premier League following their 3-2 win at Brighton last weekend followed by their 3-0 victory at the Amex Stadium in the EFL Cup.

Manchester United broke the deadlock in the second minute but Spurs pulled the Red Devils defence apart at the seams twice in the space of three minutes.

Tanguy Ndombele equalised two minutes after Fernandes’ penalty before Harry Kane’s quick-thinking free-kick set Son Heung-min free to make it 2-1 in the ninth minute.

France international Anthony Martial was sent off for an altercation with Erik Lamela but Tottenham were already dominant before being handed the numerical advantage.

Nevertheless, Spurs made their extra man count when Kane scored a clinical goal and Son netted his second of the goal to help Spurs become the first team to score four times in the first half of a Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho’s kept pushing to extend their lead and Serge Aurier rifled a finish past David De Gea before Kane netted his second of the Premier League clash from the penalty spot.

Spurs hoisted themselves into the top five thanks to their 6-1 win against Manchester United.

Arsenal legend Wright took to Twitter to give Spurs credit for an excellent performance rather than highlight Manchester United’s deficiencies in the transfer market.

Wright posted on Twitter: “Brilliant through ball for that goal!! Spurs playing them off the park but all they talking about is the lack of signings!!!!!”

Spurs will host West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their next Premier League game after the international break.

