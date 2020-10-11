Eric Bailly gives Man United injury update ahead of Newcastle clash

Eric Bailly insists he is just fatigued after the Man United defender limped off injured during international duty

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 11 October 2020, 07:30 UK
Eric Bailly
Eric Bailly (Photo: Eric Bailly / Instagram)

Eric Bailly has attempted to reassure Manchester United supporters that he isn’t injured despite limping off during Ivory Coast’s 1-1 draw with Belgium on Friday night.

The Manchester United centre-half was forced off in the 70th minute of their international friendly to raise questions about Bailly’s fitness ahead of their trip to Newcastle next weekend.

Bailly started his first Premier League game of the 2020-21 season last weekend after the Ivorian defender played alongside Manchester United captain Harry Maguire in their 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old produced a poor performance in Manchester United’s humiliating loss to their former manager Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham side.

Bailly replaced Victor Lindelof in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI but the Norwegian head coach could restore the Sweden international to his Manchester United side.

However, the African defender could miss out on the trip to Newcastle due to concerns about his hamstring injury.

Taking to Instagram after his injury scare in Ivory Coast’s 1-1 draw with Belgium, Bailly wrote:

“Thank you for worrying about me but I’m doing well, it’s just fatigue,” Bailly wrote on Instagram.

“Goodnight to you all and God protect us. Congratulations to my team for the match against the team ranked first in the world by FIFA.”

Bailly moved to Manchester United in a £30m deal from La Liga side Villarreal in the 2016 summer transfer window when Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils.

The 6ft 2ins centre-half has scored one goal in 89 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

Bailly made just four appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League last season.

Manchester United will make the trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League next weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
French Open 2020
Rafael Nadal
French Open 2020: Rampant Rafael Nadal into 13th Paris final, to face Djokovic for 56th time
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta wants two new Arsenal signings in January – report
Reece James
‘He’s a huge talent’: Cesar Azpilicueta raves about Chelsea FC youngster
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘I’m really pleased’: Kevin Campbell rates new Arsenal signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
‘A great player’: Nemanja Matic gives verdict on new Man United signing
Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey sends message to Arsenal fans after completing transfer
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)
Dwight Yorke gives verdict on new Man United signing Edinson Cavani
Jurgen Klopp
‘Really decent’: Phil Thompson rates Liverpool FC’s summer transfer moves
Reece James
‘He’s a huge talent’: Cesar Azpilicueta raves about Chelsea FC youngster
ScoopDragon Football News Network