Eric Bailly gives Man United injury update ahead of Newcastle clash

Eric Bailly has attempted to reassure Manchester United supporters that he isn’t injured despite limping off during Ivory Coast’s 1-1 draw with Belgium on Friday night.

The Manchester United centre-half was forced off in the 70th minute of their international friendly to raise questions about Bailly’s fitness ahead of their trip to Newcastle next weekend.

Bailly started his first Premier League game of the 2020-21 season last weekend after the Ivorian defender played alongside Manchester United captain Harry Maguire in their 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old produced a poor performance in Manchester United’s humiliating loss to their former manager Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham side.

Bailly replaced Victor Lindelof in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI but the Norwegian head coach could restore the Sweden international to his Manchester United side.

However, the African defender could miss out on the trip to Newcastle due to concerns about his hamstring injury.

Taking to Instagram after his injury scare in Ivory Coast’s 1-1 draw with Belgium, Bailly wrote:

“Thank you for worrying about me but I’m doing well, it’s just fatigue,” Bailly wrote on Instagram.

“Goodnight to you all and God protect us. Congratulations to my team for the match against the team ranked first in the world by FIFA.”

Bailly moved to Manchester United in a £30m deal from La Liga side Villarreal in the 2016 summer transfer window when Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils.

The 6ft 2ins centre-half has scored one goal in 89 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

Bailly made just four appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League last season.

Manchester United will make the trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League next weekend.

