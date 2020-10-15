Alan Shearer claims Man United ‘going backwards’ under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer says Manchester United are “going backwards” under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

The Red Devils have made a dreadful start to the 2020-21 Premier League season to heap pressure on Solskjaer after just a month of the new top-flight campaign.

Manchester United ended their first full season under the Norwegian head coach on a high note after the Red Devils finished in third spot to secure a return to the Champions League last term.

The 20-time English champions were tipped to challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the current campaign following their strong end to the previous season.

Former Newcastle striker Shearer reckons Manchester United are “going backwards” under Solskjaer.

“I wasn’t expecting Manchester United to challenge for the title anyway,” Shearer told The Athletic, as quoted by Metro.

“I thought they would challenge for a top-four spot, but at the moment they look as if they’re going backwards.

“If you look at the three league games they’ve played, the first game against Crystal Palace they were hopeless.

“The second game at Brighton, yes they showed some character to get back into the game but they also got away with it because Brighton hit the woodwork five times.

“The third game against Tottenham, you could use whatever word you wanted and they couldn’t argue with it because it was there for everyone to see.

“And it wasn’t as if it was just because they had a man sent off; it was a shambles with 11 men as well. It was really poor.”

Manchester United were slow to act in the 2020 summer transfer window to cast a shadow of negativity over Old Trafford ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Red Devils signed Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Ajax in September before Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo on the final day of the transfer window last week.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace in their first Premier League game at Old Trafford before Tottenham Hotspur were resounding 6-1 winners against Solskjaer’s side in the last round of Premier League fixtures before the international break.

The 20-time English champions will make the trip to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

Manchester United will host Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game after Saturday’s clash on 24 October.

