Alan Shearer raves about Man United trio after 4-1 win at Newcastle

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford for their performances in Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday night.

The Red Devils made the trip to Newcastle in search of a much-needed win following their 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League game before the international break.

Manchester United made a poor start to Saturday’s late kick-off after Luke Shaw scored an own goal to give the Magpies a lead inside three minutes in the North East.

However, Harry Maguire equalised midway through the first half before Fernandes missed his spot-kick since moving to Old Trafford in the second half.

Manchester United had to wait until the final three minutes to take the lead when Fernandes scored a quality goal to end Newcastle’s resistance.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Rashford scored goals in added-time to wrap up a 4-1 victory and ease the mounting pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Former Newcastle striker Shearer was full of praise for Fernandes, Mata and Rashford after Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Steve Bruce’s side at St James’ Park.

“They battered Newcastle,” Shearer told Match Of The Day. “I thought Fernandes and Mata were so clever. They stood in those little pockets, in those holes, and Newcastle couldn’t handle it.

“They were just too good on the ball and showed so much creativity. Those two on the ball, they can punish teams and they caused problems all evening.

“Rashford was excellent as well with his goal and two assists. The weight of passing from United was brilliant.

“You have to say well done to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the debacle against Tottenham.”

Manchester United’s 4-1 win at Newcastle was just their second Premier League win of the 2020-21 campaign after a slow start for the Red Devils to the new season.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday night.

Solskjaer’s side will host Chelsea FC in their next Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip