Paul Scholes sends message to Man United about Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Paul Scholes says he was “almost conned” into thinking Anthony Martial could thrive in a centre-forward role in the Manchester United team.

The France international made a prolific end to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign following his return of 17 goals in 35 games in the top flight last season.

The 24-year-old has struggled to find consistency since his move to Manchester United in a £35m deal from AS Monaco under Louis van Gaal in 2015.

Martial has been used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer predominantly as a centre-forward since the Norwegian head coach took over the reins from Jose Mourinho almost two years ago.

However, the France striker has struggled to hit the ground running in the current campaign to once again raise questions about the Manchester United number nine.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes doesn’t believe Martial is suited to playing in a centre-forward role despite some impressive performances.

“These forwards are exceptionally talented lads. We all know that,” Scholes told Stadium Astro. “The problem with United’s forwards is that none of them is an actual centre-forward.

“Martial almost conned us into thinking he was one at the end of last season because he scored so many goals and was quite good.

“He’s started this season quite poorly again, which makes you think he isn’t. It’s misleading.

“That’s why I’ve kept saying we need a top-class number nine.”

Martial has scored 51 times in 148 games in the last five Premier League seasons.

The French striker has scored an additional 20 goals in 77 games in cup competitions.

Manchester United signed 33-year-old Edinson Cavani on a free transfer on transfer deadline day after the Uruguayan forward was released by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The 20-time English champions have lost two of their opening three Premier League games so far this season to heap pressure on Solskjaer and his players.

Manchester United will make the trip to Newcastle United in their next Premier League fixture at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip