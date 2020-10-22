‘I love him’: Owen Hargreaves raves about Man United defender

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hargreaves believes Axel Tuanzebe’s performance in Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night means that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will find it difficult to drop the English defender.

The 22-year-old produced one of the standout performances in the Group H clash in the French capital despite Tuanzebe being out of action for the past 10 months to limit his impact under Solskjaer.

The Manchester United manager opted to start the young defender alongside Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof as part of a back three for the trip to face the Champions League runners-up.

Tuanzebe managed to tame Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League thanks to his composure, pace and strength as Manchester United secure a 2-1 win at Parc des Princes.

The Congo-born defender completed one successful tackle and won two aerial duels in the Champions League fixture as Tuanzebe effortlessly filled the void left by club captain Harry Maguire.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves believes Tuanzebe merits a regular starting spot in the Red Devils team ahead of the visit of Chelsea FC on Saturday.

“I love him,” Hargreaves told BT Sport.

“Good luck getting this guy out of the team. To be fair he is a good athlete, he makes good decisions, physically he has a presence, he wasn’t fazed by Mbappe or Neymar, I think he grew into the occasion.”

Tuanzebe has made 19 appearances for Manchester United over the past five seasons since being promoted to the first team.

Solskjaer used Tuanzebe in 10 games in all competitions in the 2019-20 season.

Manchester United will host bitter rivals Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will take on Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig at Old Trafford in the next Champions League game on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip