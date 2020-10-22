Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep Axel Tuanzebe in the Manchester United team following the defender’s excellent performance in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old started his first competitive fixture in 10 months alongside Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof as part of a back three for the trip to PSG in their Champions League group-stage opener.

The England Under-21 international produced an eye-catching performance as Tuanzebe managed to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet for most of the Group H clash at Parc des Princes.

Tuanzebe won one tackle and came out on top in two aerial duels in a composed performance to help Manchester United to secure a 2-1 victory over Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

The Congo-born defender started five Premier League games last season, while Tuanzebe made a further five appearances in cup competitions.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand wants to see Tuanzebe get a sustained run in Solskjaer’s team following his excellent performance in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over PSG.

“This is where Manchester United have struggled (in channels) in the last six to 12 months, chasing players down the channels,” Ferdinand told BT Sport. “They can’t stay with them and then that opens up the back four. They were smelling danger.

“Yes (has he played his way into the team). Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) has just said he’s snuffed out two of the best strikers in the world. You have to reward performances.

“He’s had a hard time with injuries, his first game in 10 months but to come in and play like that, you have to be rewarded.”

Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot after Anthony Martial was brought down in the PSG area.

The French side were level in the 54th minute when Martial scored an own goal before Marcus Rashford netted a winner with three minutes left to play.

Tuanzebe has come through the ranks at Manchester United after the English defender joined the club’s academy at the age of eight in 2005.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to retain his starting spot for Manchester United’s clash against Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday.

