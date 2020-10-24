Ryan Giggs makes Man United prediction about Axel Tuanzebe

Man United legend Ryan Giggs (Photo: beIN SPORTS)

Ryan Giggs is backing Axel Tuanzebe to secure a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team over coming weeks and months.

The England Under-21 international produced an assured performance in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old managed to tame Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the Champions League clash to help Manchester United make a winning start to the 2020-21 campaign in Europe’s premier club competition.

Tuanzebe’s performance has prompted pundits such as Rio Ferdinand to call upon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep the Congo-born defender in his starting XI for the visit of Chelsea FC on Saturday.

Harry Maguire was missing for the trip to the Parc des Princes mid-week as Tuanzebe started alongside Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof as part of a back three.

Former Manchester United winger Giggs believes Tuanzebe merits a regular starting spot in Solskjaer’s team following his outstanding performance at PSG.

“All Axel has got to do now is play games, stay fit, play games, because he’s got all the attributes,” Giggs told Webby and O’Neill.

“He can handle the ball, he can even play midfield, we thought about playing him in midfield when he was fit under Louis [Van Gaal].

“He can read the game well, he’s quick, I think he showed that yesterday [against PSG].

“But he’s got to play games. And when he plays game his confidence will grow because he’s got all the attributes to be a Man United centre-half.

“Now he’s just got to bang out those games. Once he does that it’s up to him to say to Ole, ‘leave me out of the team, I’m doing so well you can’t leave me out of the team’.

“And that consistency, he’s got to produce performances like that again and again and again.

“I’m sure if he stays fit he’ll be a regular in the first team.

“When Louis came he was going through a stage like a massive growth spurt, so he had a few injuries, a few niggles.

“He had that time at Villa [on loan], he’s just got to play games now. He’s just got to stay fit because he can handle the ball, he’s quick, he’s strong.”

Tuanzebe has come through the ranks at Manchester United after the English centre-half moved to Old Trafford at the eight of eight in 2005.

The powerful centre-half has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the 20-time English champions.

Tuanzebe got some first-team experience at Aston Villa during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Manchester United will take on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side at Old Trafford in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will host Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in their next Champions League fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

