Bruno Fernandes insists Man United have ‘big characters’ in their squad

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United’s 4-1 win at Newcastle United proves that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has “big characters” in his Red Devils squad.

Manchester United made the short trip to the North East to take on Steve Bruce’s side in a bid to return to winning ways following their 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

The Red Devils had their character called into question after Manchester United produced an abject performance against Jose Mourinho’s side at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were handed a challenge on Saturday night when Luke Shaw scored an own goal inside three minutes to leave the Red Devils with a deficit to overturn.

However, the Red Devils responded thanks to Harry Maguire’s equaliser in the 25th minute before Fernandes uncharacteristically missed from the penalty spot.

The Portugal international brushed off his miss to give Manchester United a lead with three minutes left to play after Fernandes produced a sumptuous finish.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka extended Manchester United’s lead in the first minute of added time before Fernandes teed up Marcus Rashford to secure a resounding 4-1 win.

Speaking at his post-match media interview after Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle, Fernandes was quick to heap praise on his team-mate for their display.

“I think the team has big characters and big players,” Fernandes said.

“What happened against Tottenham can’t happen again. We play for such a big club and such a big team. This club deserves better than that.

“Everyone needs to be better, starting with me, I need to look at myself first and then at what the group needs to do better.

”Today it was perfect, after that defeat. I think we need to continue improving, don’t concede goals, as I said before, and keep scoring.“

Fernandes has scored three goals and has made two assists in four Premier League games in the 2020-21 season so far.

Manchester United will make the trip to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge next Saturday.

