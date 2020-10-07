Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has slammed Manchester United’s decision to sell Chris Smalling to AS Roma, insisting the English defender is better than Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a permanent move to AS Roma throughout the 2020 summer transfer window after Smalling spent the 2019-20 season on loan in the Italian capital.

Smalling rekindled some of his best form at AS Roma during his loan spell to suggest that the move to Italy had triggered a revival of his career after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were reluctant to sell Smalling to AS Roma for less than their asking price in the summer transfer market despite the English centre-half being out-of-favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils suffered a 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday after Bailly and Harry Maguire produced dreadful performances against their top-six rivals.

Smalling was eventually sold to AS Roma in an £18m on transfer deadline day in spite of Manchester United’s humiliating defeat 24 hours earlier.

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp was critical of Manchester United’s decision to sell Smalling given their well-documented problems at the back.

“If you looked at Manchester United on Sunday, you could be getting a player in for every position,” Redknapp told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“Not one of those players did anything or showed anything that they want to be a Manchester United player. The players he has have got to do so much better.

“The interesting thing for me, they’re letting Chris Smalling go to Roma.

“I’ve watched Bailly and Lindelof, he’s gone to Italy and been successful there – I’m thinking he’s better than what they’ve got.

“I’m not saying he’s the answer, but watching the defending yesterday, listening to Gary Neville after the game, Patrice Evra, it was shambolic.

“It’s not easy to get players in at the highest level, the Virgil Van Dijks don’t come along very often.

“But Manchester United need to be buying top-level players. That yesterday was as bad as it gets.”

Smalling scored 18 times in 323 games in all competitions during his 10-season stint at Manchester United.

The England international won two Premier League titles, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Manchester United signed four players in the summer transfer window after securing deals for Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.

