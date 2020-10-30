Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives verdict on Donny van de Beek’s display in Man United’s 5-0 win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raved about the “fantastic” Donny van de Beek after the summer signing helped Manchester United to secure a 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Netherlands international has been forced to wait for his first start in the Champions League or the Premier League since his move to Old Trafford in a £40m deal from Dutch side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Van de Beek has been used as a substitute on five occasions this term despite Manchester United’s inconsistent performances in the Premier League.

Solskjaer, though, started Paul Pogba and Van de Beek in midfield for the visit of RB Leipzig as Manchester United looked to build upon their 2-1 victory over Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain last time out.

Van de Beek touched the ball 39 times and finished with 90 per cent pass completion as the Dutch playmaker excelled in his role behind the front two.

The Netherlands international was replaced by Bruno Fernandes in the 68th minute with Manchester United in a 1-0 lead before Marcus Rashford netted a 16-minute hat-trick and Anthony Martial scored a penalty.

Speaking during his post-match interview following Manchester United’s second successive Champions League group-stage win, Solskjaer gave his verdict on Van de Beek’s performance.

“Donny is a fantastic player and a fantastic boy,” Solskjaer told BT Sport.

“You see the work he puts down both on and off the ball, you see the defensive shape with him, he covers the ground and he’s so clever with his movement.

“So I’m so pleased with both of them [Van de Beek and Pogba].”

Van de Beek will be hoping to feature in the Manchester United team when the Red Devils take on Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United will make the trip to Istanbul Basaksehir in their next Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

