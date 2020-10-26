‘A mystery’: Gary Neville on Donny van de Beek’s situation at Man United

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s treatment of Donny van de Beek is a “little bit of a mystery” after the summer signing was snubbed for Manchester United’s goalless draw with Chelsea FC on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils boss opted to leave Van de Beek on the bench for Manchester United stalemate with Frank Lampard’s side despite the 20-time English champions being in desperate need of three points after a slow start to the 2020-21 Premier League seasom.

Van de Beek has been limited to four substitute appearances in the Premier League since his £40m move to Manchester United from Dutch side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old scored in Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener.

Van de Beek has only racked up 61 minutes of Premier League action in five games so far after Solskjaer didn’t even bring on his £40m signing in Saturday night’s goalless draw with Chelsea FC.

Sky Sports pundit Neville admitted that he is confused by Solskjaer’s reluctance to use Van de Beek in the Manchester United team in the Premier League this season.

“What is a little bit of a mystery is the use of Van de Beek since he’s been signed for £40m,” Neville told Sky Sports during his commentary on the Premier League clash.

“He doesn’t seem to be at the forefront of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans in every game. It’s a bit of a mystery that one.

“And the more he doesn’t start, and the more he doesn’t come on, the more you’re thinking, ‘Well £40m player, ordinarily you’d get him in the team’.

“He must be thinking: ‘What am I doing here?’ at this moment in time.”

Van de Beek was a late substitute in Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group-stage opener at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

The Dutch midfielder will be hoping to make a start in Manchester United’s home clash against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the Champions League at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip