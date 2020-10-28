Jamie Carragher gives verdict on Donny van de Beek at Man United

Jamie Carragher has questioned why Donny van de Beek is being left on the bench at Manchester United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 28 October 2020, 06:00 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he is confused why Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils made the Netherlands international their first signing of the transfer window after Manchester United agreed a £40m fee with Dutch side Ajax.

Van De Beek put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the 20-time English champions to suggest that the Dutch midfielder would have a big role to play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the 23-year-old hasn’t made a start in the Premier League so far this season in spite of Manchester United’s patchy form in the English top flight this term.

Van De Beek has been limited to four substitute appearances in the English top flight this season, being limited to 61 minutes in the Premier League this term.

The Netherlands international didn’t even start their 2-1 win against Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group-stage opener last week.

Van de Beek came on to play the final minute of the game against the French side before Solskjaer didn’t even use his summer signing in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Chelsea FC.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher questioned why Manchester United signed Van de Beek given Solskjaer already has Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Fred at his disposal.

“I actually admire Solskjaer for putting Paul Pogba on the bench,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I said a few weeks ago after the Crystal Palace game that Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba is not a midfield together, they can’t play together and never will.

“Van de beek, I don’t understand the signing, I really don’t. I don’t get how he was ever going to play or where he’s going to fit in.

“As soon as he was signed my thought was ‘he plays number 10, Fernandes plays there, Fernandes can play there’

“Actually it’s better for the team having Fred and Scott McTominay there, but Fred and McTominay as a centre-midfield it’s not good enough to challenge for the Premier League or win the Premier League either.”

Van De Beek scored 41 times in 175 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at Ajax.

Manchester United will take on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

