Patrice Evra issues support for Man United manager’s handling of Donny van de Beek

Sky Sports pundit Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to leave Donny van de Beek on the bench at Manchester United.

The Netherlands international completed a move to Manchester United in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax midway through the 2020 summer transfer window.

Van De Beek put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Manchester United after the Dutch midfielder has established himself as a key player in the Ajax team.

However, Solskjaer has used his big-money signing sparingly in the Premier League this season despite Manchester United’s inconsistent form in the top flight.

Van de Beek came off the bench to score a consolation goal in Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford park last month.

The Netherlands international made substitute appearances in Manchester United’s opening four games of the 2020-21 Premier League season before he was left on the bench for their 0-0 draw with Chelsea FC on Saturday night.

Former Manchester United defender Evra believes Van de Beek doesn’t merit a starting spot in the Red Devils team despite his sizeable transfer fee.

“My dear United fans, recently I made a comment on Sky saying we don’t need Donny van de Beek,” Evra said in a video on Instagram.

“People have to understand on TV you have to get straight to the point, it’s not like you have time to explain why.

“But I just feel like a few people try to insult my knowledge of football, all are born after the iPhone 10, so they don’t know we talk straight to the point, no filter.

“When I say we don’t need him I will give you a few examples. Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, you love them or you hate them, when we have to play a big game and we have to be strong, compact and run everywhere, they always deliver, this is my opinion.

“Donny van de Beek is better than Paul Pogba? No. Different player, but no.

“[Is he better than] Bruno Fernandes? No. He’s a good player. The way he played for Ajax, that’s what I want to see for Manchester United.

“But we have one problem – how many games have United had this season, how many games has Van de Beek started?

“That’s why I say we don’t need him. He wasn’t an urgency. But of course, we need a deep squad if we want to win many trophies. We need some players on the bench, and that’s where he is.

“And I’m not happy with that. I feel sad for the kid because when you sign for a team, especially for £40 million, you expect to play more.

“But I trust Ole, the player needs to trust Ole, keep calm, and he will get his chance. And he will prove to all of us he deserves to play for Manchester United.

“So don’t twist my words. He wasn’t an urgency. So please guys, forever red and I love this game.

“Some people will say, ‘when Bruno Fernandes gets injured…’, that’s when you respect Donny van de Beek, and I will never disrespect him.”

The summer signing’s only starts in the current campaign came in their victories over Luton Town and Brighton in the League Cup.

Manchester United will take on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in their next Champions League game at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will go on to host Arsenal in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Sunday.

