Michael Owen makes Man United prediction about Edinson Cavani

Michael Owen is backing Edinson Cavani to score lots of goals for Manchester United after his promising cameo against Chelsea FC on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils signed Cavani on a free transfer on deadline day earlier this month after the Uruguayan striker was released by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The 33-year-old put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Manchester United after Cavani opted to make the switch to the 20-time English champions this summer.

The South American forward came off the bench to make his debut in the second half of Manchester United’s goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Old Trafford.

Cavani almost scored with his first touch after the Uruguayan forward guided an effort narrowly wide from a free-kick to give Manchester United supporters a taste of his predatory instincts.

The Manchester United signing finished with two shots on goal but the former PSG striker was unable to score a winner at Old Trafford.

Former Red Devils striker Owen is confident that Cavani will prove a shrewd addition to the Manchester United squad.

“I love this guy’s movement, he’s my type of striker,” Owen told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro.

“I’ve always said half a yard at the near post is better than two or three yards at the back post because invaribly the ball doesn’t get there. ‘And if it does, defenders turn, spin and close you down.

“The timing of his run, he’s on his toes, Thiago [Silva] played alongside him at Paris Saint-Germain, he knows exactly how he does it, when he tries to time it, you could see that, talk about knowing your players, great defending.

“Normally, against most defenders he might have got there in front, nicked it and he would’ve have got a block in.

“We only saw a brief cameo but I’ve seen him for years and years and always thought he’s one of the best movers in the game in terms of those little darting runs, he loves nipping in front of defenders.

“I think he’s going to score a few.

“As long as United have pressure on the opponents. They get crosses in. He’s very much an 18-yard box type of striker that makes darting runs.”

Cavani scored 201 goals in 300 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at PSG.

The Uruguayan forward won seven Ligue 1 titles during his stint at PSG after his move to the Ligue 1 side from Napoli.

Manchester United are in 15th place in the Premier League table and six points behind leaders Everton and Liverpool FC.

The Red Devils will host RB Leipzig in their next Champions League fixture on Wednesday night before Manchester United host Arsenal on Sunday.

