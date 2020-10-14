Paul Scholes gives verdict on new Man United signing Edinson Cavani

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes has questioned Manchester United’s decision to sign veteran striker Edinson Cavani.

The experienced Uruguayan forward completed a move to Manchester United on transfer deadline day last week after Cavani was released by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

The 33-year-old put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the 20-time English champions, with Manchester United having the option to extend the summer signing’s current contract by an extra year.

Cavani has not played competitive football since March so presumably the former Napoli striker will require some weeks to get up to speed in order to meet the demands of the Premier League.

The Uruguay international’s arrival has been welcomed by a lot of club legends given the experience and guidance that Cavani can provide to Manchester United’s young strikers.

However, former England midfielder Scholes is surprised that Manchester United didn’t sign Cavani on a short-term basis before offering the Uruguayan a long deal.

“Well, we’ll have to wait and see won’t we?” Scholes told Stadium Astro:

“Obviously in his day, he’s been a top quality centre-forward. There’s no doubt about that. But he’s 33 years old, looked like he was going to retire. He’s not played a lot of football for PSG last season.

“Five, six years ago, yeah he’s a great signing, he’ll take us onto that next level possibly. But I just don’t think he’ll take us to the next level now.

“But that’s what Manchester United seems to be now, it seems to be – I think of the forwards we have… Cavani, he should be a loan signing.

“If you’re struggling without a centre-forward it should be a two or three month loan signing just to get through a sticky period.

“Similar to what Henrik Larsson did. A brilliant centre-forward, 33, 34 years of age, he just filled a little gap for us, which was exactly what we needed.

“I see Cavani as that kind of person, not at 33 coming to sign a two-year contract. I find it very strange.

“But he won’t, he’ll be loving it. I’m sure he will.”

Cavani scored 200 goals in 301 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at PSG, winning six Ligue 1 titles with the Parisian club.

The Uruguay striker has been one of Europe’s most prolific goal-scorers during his stints at Palermo, Napoli and PSG.

Manchester United signed five players in the 2020 summer transfer window, starting with Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax.

The Red Devils signed FC Porto full-back Alex Telles, Penarol teenager Facundo Pellistri and Atalanta winger Amad Diallo.

Manchester United will make the trip to Newcastle United in their next Premier League game at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

