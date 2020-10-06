Patrice Evra slams Eric Bailly after Man United’s 7-2 loss to Spurs

Eric Bailly (Photo: Eric Bailly / Instagram)

Patrice Evra delivered a blunt message to Eric Bailly after Manchester United’s 7-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Bailly was brought into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon in the absence of Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden international had been heavily criticised for his performance in Manchester United’s opening two games before Solskjaer opted for Bailly on Sunday.

Bailly played a significance role in Manchester United’s poor start as goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-min cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty.

Harry Kane and Son got on the score-sheet in the first half before Serge Aurier and the Spurs captain sealed a resounding 6-1 victory over Manchester United.

Bailly has found his first-team opportunities limited under Solskjaer due to injury problems and a loss of form.

Former Manchester United defender Evra doesn’t believe Bailly can have any more complaints when he is omitted from Solskjaer’s starting XI in the future after his poor performance in their 6-1 loss on Sunday evening.

“I’ve been a player so I don’t like to go on one player but all of the defence has been a shock,” Evra told Sky Sports.

“Bailly got the chance to play instead of Lindelof, and he made that mistake! So don’t cry when you don’t play.”

Bailly has scored one goal in 89 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Manchester United.

However, the Ivorian centre-half made just four appearances in Manchester United’s Premier League campaign last term.

The Red Devils have lost their opening two Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford this season following a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace and a 6-1 defeat by Spurs.

Manchester United will make the trip to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday 17 October.

