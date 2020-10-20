Graeme Souness claims Man United ‘would sell their soul’ for Tottenham attack

Former Liverpool FC star Graeme Souness (Photo: Sky Sports)

Graeme Souness has claimed that Manchester United would “sell their soul” to have Tottenham Hotspur’s attack of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale.

Spurs were 6-1 winners against Manchester United in their final game before the international break after Kane and Son scored two goals each in their rout at Old Trafford.

Tottenham’s irrepressible duo continued their devastating form in their return to Premier League action against West Ham on Sunday night after Kane set up Son to break the deadlock before the South Korean teed up the England skipper to make it 2-0.

Kane scored his second goal of the London derby before half-time before West Ham mounted an incredible comeback to secure a 3-3 draw with Jose Mourinho’s side.

Gareth Bale missed a great chance to seal a 4-2 win in the dying moments of the Premier League clash before Manuel Lanzini netted a dramatic equaliser.

Manchester United were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday night thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils have made a slow start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign despite Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial finishing last season in prolific form.

Sky Sports pundit Souness believes Manchester United would love to have an attacking lineup of Kane, Son and Bale.

“After several consecutive seasons of top-four finishes, expectations will have been toned down a little following last season’s sixth-place finish,” Souness told The Times.

“With Bale on board, though, I believe that Spurs can catapult themselves back to a Champions League spot.

“I’m not saying they will be title contenders but they can take points off the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

“The reason for that is not down to Bale alone but because of the combined potency of their front three.

“Bale, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min — this is an attack that deserves to be bracketed alongside Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino at Liverpool, as well as whoever Barcelona or Real Madrid put out in those forward positions.

“Manchester United would sell their souls to have such an effective strike-force.”

Son has scored seven times in five games in the Premier League this season, while Kane has netted five goals and made seven assists in the top flight this term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip