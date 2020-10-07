BT Sport pundit claims Harry Maguire shouldn’t be Man United captain

Former Birmingham City midfielder Robbie Savage (Photo: BT Sport)

Robbie Savage believes Harry Maguire isn’t the right choice for the Manchester United captaincy.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed Maguire as the new club captain following his £80m move to Old Trafford from Leicester City in the 2019 summer transfer window.

However, Maguire has endured a difficult start to his second season at Manchester United after the Red Devils conceded 11 times in their opening three games.

The Manchester United captain produced a poor performance in their 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday to heap pressure on the club captain.

While Victor Lindelof has been criticised for his performances next to Maguire over the past month, the England international failed to stop a rampant Tottenham side.

BT Sport pundit Savage criticised Maguire’s performance as club captain following their 6-1 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

“The United defence was out of shape and had no leadership – the goals that they conceded were so bad. Luke Shaw kept going inside, over covering. United weren’t switched on, they weren’t running back,” said Savage.

“At 6-1 down Eric Bailly was squared up trying to tackle, be a bit more aggressive with your defending and keeping the ball out of your net.

“Harry Maguire – a Manchester United captain? Seriously? He’s a good player but a Manchester United captain? It was schoolboy defending and there was little to no desire.

“United’s recovery runs were non-existent, the desire to defend was non-existent, the organisation was non-existent – it was an absolute shambles.

“Paul Pogba today was absolutely shocking, as was every single Manchester United player apart from David de Gea.

“Where does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go from here? It’s just so bad. I can’t understand the gaps in their back four. Harry Maguire gets drawn out all the time and he can’t get back.”

The Red Devils skipper started his career at Sheffield United before he moved to Hull City for three season.

Maguire established himself as a leading defender in the Premier League during an impressive two campaigns at Leicester City.

Maguire has scored three goals in 58 games in all competitions in his Manchester United career so far after the Red Devils made the England international the most expensive defender in the world last summer.

Solskjaer’s side have already lost two times in three Premier League games following defeats by Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

Manchester United will make the trip to Newcastle United in their next Premier League game at St James’ Park on Saturday 17 October.

