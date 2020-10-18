Marcus Rashford makes prediction about Edinson Cavani at Man United

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Marcus Rashford is backing Edinson Cavani to play a big role in Manchester United’s 2020-21 season.

The Uruguayan forward completed a move to Manchester United on a free transfer on transfer deadline day after Paris Saint-Germain released Cavani at the end of the 2019-20 season in France.

Cavani has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Manchester United, and the 20-time English champions have the option to extend the 33-year-old’s deal by an additional 12 months.

The South American striker will compete with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood for a starting spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

While Cavani will provide an additional goal threat in the Manchester United side, the veteran forward will be able to provide guidance to the club’s younger strikers.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Cavani’s move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, Rashford backed the Uruguayan striker to have a “massive” season for the Red Devils.

“As a forward line [the arrival of Cavani] is something to look forward to,” said Rashford.

“Hopefully he comes in and scores goals, because he can definitely help us win games and points. ‘He can be a massive player for us this season.

“To win two or three trophies in a season you need a squad, it’s not possible if you don’t have people who can score goals one week and the next week, it’s just not possible without three or four forwards in a team.

“Growing up, United always had four or five forwards who could score goals at any time. The closer we get to that, the more strength we’ll have.”

Cavani established himself as one of Europe’s leading goal-scorers in Serie A during spells at Palermo and Napoli before he moved to PSG in 2013.

The 33-year-old scored 200 goals in 301 games in all competitions in his seven seasons at PSG.

The Uruguayan forward won six Ligue 1 titles during his long stint at PSG, establishing himself as the club’s all-time record goal-scorer by surpassing another former Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United will host top-four rivals Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

