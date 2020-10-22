Owen Hargreaves makes exciting Man United prediction about Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Owen Hargreaves is confident that Marcus Rashford will only get better after the Manchester United striker scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils made the trip to the French capital for their Champions League group-stage opener fresh from a 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Rashford scored Manchester United’s final goal in their rout of Steve Bruce’s side at St James’ Park to take his tally to three goals in six outings before the Group H clash.

The England international has good memories at the Parc des Princes after Rashford scored a 90th-minute winner in Manchester United’s 3-1 win against PSG in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash in March 2019.

The 22-year-old proved to be Manchester United’s match-winner again on Tuesday night when Rashford managed to beat PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas from outside the penalty area.

BT Sport pundit Hargreaves believes Rashford will only blossom further at Old Trafford after the Manchester United striker’s clinical finish to secure three points for his side in the French capital.

“I don’t know why anyone criticises him [or questions his position],” Hargreaves told BT Sport.

“He’s a marvellous player who is only going to get better.”

Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute at Parc des Princes before Anthony Martial scored an own goal in the second half to level the Group H clash.

Rashford’s winner was his fourth goal of the 2020-21 season so far.

Manchester United will host Chelsea FC at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday before RB Leipzig make the trip to Manchester in their next Champions League game on Wednesday.

