Rio Ferdinand identifies where Man United striker Marcus Rashford needs to improve

Rio Ferdinand reckons Marcus Rashford can become world class if the Manchester United striker adds a “poacher’s element” to his game.

The Red Devils striker started alongside Anthony Martial in attack for Manchester United’s trip to Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night.

Rashford scored Manchester United’s winner in their last game at Parc des Princes when the England international netted from the spot to seal a 3-1 victory over PSG in the round of 16.

Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock for the Premier League side in the first half before PSG managed to cancel out Manchester United’s lead thanks to Martial’s own goal.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side deservedly beat PSG thanks to Rashford’s late goal to make a winning start to their bid to finish at the top of Group H.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand admitted that Kylian Mbappe makes him more excited but the BT Sport pundit believes Rashford can become world class.

“Rashford can definitely be world class if he keeps improving,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“He needs to add that poacher’s element to his game. When Wayne Rooney signed for United he scored outrageous goals, he didn’t score ugly goals. He became obsessed with scoring.

“Marcus scores fantastic goals and creates fantastic goals – if he can create that ugly side to the game then this kid can be unbelievable.

“The difference between Rashford and Mbappe is when Mbappe gets the ball I’m on the edge of my seat because he shapes up to go for goal. Marcus will have a look up and think about it a bit more.”

Rashford scored from the edge of the penalty area after the Manchester United strike found the bottom corner of the net to beat PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The 22-year-old has scored four times in seven games in all competitions to make a promising start to the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United will host bitter rivals Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will look to maintain their perfect start to the Champions League campaign when Manchester United host RB Leipzig in their next group-stage fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

