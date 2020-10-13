BBC Sport pundit explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves time at Man United

Chris Sutton hits back at criticism of Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Chris Sutton believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves more time at Manchester United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 13 October 2020, 06:30 UK
Chris Sutton
Ex-Chelsea FC striker Chris Sutton (Photo: BT Sport)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves more time at Manchester United, according to BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton.

The Red Devils boss has been forced to contend with speculation surrounding his future over the past week following Manchester United’s poor start to the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The 20-time English champions lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace in their season opener after goals from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend sealed a surprise win for the Eagles.

Manchester United then slumped to a humiliating 6-1 loss to top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their last Premier League game before the international break.

Solskjaer’s position has come under scrutiny in the media following their joint heaviest Premier League defeat at Old Trafford since the division’s inception in 1992-93.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Manchester United position to fuel speculation that the Red Devils could sack Solskjaer.

However, BBC Sport pundit Sutton believes Solskjaer deserves more patience and time at Manchester United despite the growing pressure on the Norwegian head coach.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a hammering,” Sutton told BBC’s Football Focus, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“I feel a little bit sorry for him. I think there needs to be a bit more patience at Manchester United.

“When you saw the job he did last season, they finished third.

“Their defence is getting slaughtered. They were 18 goals better off last season from the previous season.

“The season has just started. It is not all about throwing money at it.

“I think Solskjaer proved it last season [because] virtually every player in the Manchester United team improved under him in my opinion.”

Solskjaer took over the reins of Manchester United from Jose Mourinho in December 2018 after the Portuguese head coach was sacked following a 3-1 loss to Liverpool FC.

The former striker led Manchester United to a third-placed finish last term, and the Red Devils also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Manchester United will make the trip to Newcastle United in their next Premier League game at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Harry Redknapp
Harry Redknapp: New Man United signing is a big gamble
Mesut Ozil
David Ginola urges Arsenal to sign 22-year-old to replace Mesut Ozil
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC urged to sign 37-year-old before the end of this week
Jurgen Klopp
Danny Murphy reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Everton
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic rates Chelsea FC’s title chances this season
Christian Pulisic
‘A really proud moment’: Christian Pulisic makes Chelsea FC admission
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal
French Open 2020: Rampant Rafael Nadal beats Djokovic for win No100, title No13, Major No20
Chris Sutton
BBC Sport pundit explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves time at Man United
Christian Pulisic
‘A really proud moment’: Christian Pulisic makes Chelsea FC admission
ScoopDragon Football News Network