Pundit urges Man United to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United should sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if they want to improve results, according to former Manchester City defender Danny Mills.

The Norwegian head coach is coming under increasing pressure at Old Trafford after Manchester United’s disappointing start to the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Red Devils have lost significance ground on their top-four rivals after collecting just three points from their opening three Premier League games this term.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their first Premier League fixture of the 2020-21 season.

The 20-time English champions bounced back with a 3-2 victory over Brighton before the visit of Tottenham.

Spurs secured a resounding 6-1 victory over 10-man Tottenham at Old Trafford in the Premier League last weekend.

The Red Devils have already conceded 11 times in three Premier League games to raise questions about their back four.

Former Manchester City defender Mills reckons Manchester United will need to part company with Solskjaer in order to reverse their ailing fortunes.

“What can Manchester United do right now to change what they’re doing on the pitch? The only thing you can do is change the manager,” Mills told talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro.

“Let’s say Leeds lose their manager right now, [Marcelo] Bielsa goes, he’s had enough, he walks out.

“Okay, who do I want to replace him? You start looking at the names and you go: ‘[Jose] Mourinho, yes, Pep [Guardiola] yes, [Jurgen] Klopp, yes, [Carlo] Ancelotti, yep, Brendan Rodgers, yep, David Moyes, probably, Frank Lampard, yes, [Mikel] Arteta, yes’.”

Solskjaer took over the reins of the Manchester United side from Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

The Norwegian head coach initially replaced Mourinho as caretaker manager before Manchester United appointed the former striker as the new boss on a permanent basis.

Manchester United signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie side Ajax.

The Red Devils brought in Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer and FC Porto defender Alex Telles in a £15m deal.

Manchester United have also signed Atalanta winger Amad Diallo and Penarol forward Facundo Pellistri.

