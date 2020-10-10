Roy Keane predicts Man United will sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will ultimately be sacked by Manchester United as a result of last weekend’s 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils lost their second successive Premier League game at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to make a disappointing start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener before the Red Devils slumped to a 6-1 defeat by Spurs last weekend.

The 20-time English champions produced a particularly inept performance as goals from Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Serge Aurier and Tanguy Ndombele sealed a comfortable win.

Solskjaer is under heavy pressure in the 2020-21 campaign already this term despite Manchester United finishing last season in impressive fashion.

A report in England this week suggested that Manchester United are looking at former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for Solskjaer.

Former Manchester United captain Keane gave his verdict on the club’s 6-1 loss to Tottenham and Solskjaer’s long-term future at the 20-time English champions.

“The performance against Spurs was disgraceful,” Keane told ITV on Thursday.

“We’ve all be in football, we’ve had bad days but I thought it was a disgrace to the badge some of the players’ performance. Too many bluffers.

“Ultimately, I think it will cost Ole his job.

“With the players he’s got there. I’ve said it before, they threw the previous manager [Jose Mourinho] under the bus and they’ll do exactly the same to Ole.”

Manchester United reacted to their 6-1 loss to Tottenham by signing four new players on transfer deadline day.

The Red Devils signed Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer after his release by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

The 20-time English champions have also signed FC Porto full-back Alex Telles to provide competition for Luke Shaw.

Manchester United have also signed Atalanta winger Amad Diallo and Penarol forward Facundo Pellistri.

The Red Devils have also signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek at the start of the 2020 summer transfer window.

