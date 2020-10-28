Gary Neville makes prediction about Paul Pogba at Man United

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reintroduce Paul Pogba to the Manchester United team at some point in the future.

The France international has been left on the bench for Manchester United’s last two Premier League games against Newcastle United and Chelsea FC.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid over the past couple of years but the France star hasn’t moved to the Spanish capital.

The Manchester United manager has opted to use Bruno Fernandes as his creative force in the middle of the park alongside Fred and Scott McTominay.

The Portuguese playmaker has been a key part of the Manchester United team thanks to his influential performances in the middle of the park.

Pogba could face an uphill battle to reclaim his starting spot in the Manchester United team following Fernandes’ excellent performances.

Sky Sports pundit Neville believes Solskjaer will have to find a way of starting Pogba alongside Fernandes in the Manchester United midfield.

“At some point, Pogba will have to come into the team. I do think he’s a brilliant player for Manchester United,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He can be a fantastic player, I do think he can impact games, he’s got the courage and skill and experience and winning mentality to play in these games.”

Neville added: “I don’t think Manchester United have been a great team in the last few years, I don’t think Paul Pogba’s played brilliantly for Manchester United. But the idea he can’t be a great player because he lacks a bit of discipline…

“If you’d have said to me De Bruyne would turn into what he has under Pep Guardiola, I’d have said there was no chance. There’s no way he can be as good defensively as he is in an attacking sense, which is what he’s done.

“He was a massive luxury player in the sense he was a brilliant player, but on the ball not off the ball. He was coached and moved into a position he made his own.

“I don’t give up hope Matic, Pogba, Fernandes can’t play together in that three, there’s going to come a point whereby the burden of having Paul Pogba on your shoulder is going to shine brightly on Ole.

“He’s going to have to get him into the team alongside Fernandes, like he did post-lockdown where they did well together, had some good results.”

Pogba came off the bench to make an assist in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in the Champions League last week.

Manchester United signed Pogba in a club-record £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window.

Pogba has only won the Europa League and the League Cup in his first season back at Manchester United following a four-year stint at Juventus.

Manchester United will host Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

