Jamie Carragher reveals Paul Pogba problem at Man United

Jamie Carragher believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will struggle to get Paul Pogba into the Manchester United team alongside Bruno Fernandes.

The France international has been dropped from the Manchester United team over the past few weeks as Solskjaer looks to strike a balance in the middle of the park.

Pogba has been introduced from the bench in Manchester United’s last three games in all competitions against Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC.

Fernandes has played an influential role in the Manchester United team to help the 20-time English champions secure victories over Newcastle and PSG before a stalemate with Chelsea FC.

The French midfielder has struggled to find consistency in the Red Devils team over the past four seasons since his return to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Juventus.

Pogba has made one assist in seven games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher reckons Manchester United boss Solskjaer will struggle to reintegrate Pogba into the Red Devils team this term.

“The big problem for me is Paul Pogba, it has been for a long time,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Fernandes is the man in that number 10 position, but I don’t know how Ole can continue to not pick a £90m signing.

“It’s not easy for a manager, so at some stage he will get back into the team, but him and Fernandes will never work.”

Pogba moved to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The World Cup winner has won the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season back at Old Trafford.

However, Pogba hasn’t been able to inspire Manchester United to a Premier League title or Champions League crown.

The Red Devils will host RB Leipzig in their next Champions League fixture on Wednesday night.

Manchester United will take on Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

