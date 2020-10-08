New Man United signing describes himself as ‘a very intelligent player’

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Alex Telles has declared that he sees himself as a “very intelligent player” and he is looking forward to having an instant impact at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old left-back signed for Manchester United from FC Porto on transfer deadline day on Monday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his squad before the close of the window.

Manchester United are thought to have paid a fee in the region of £15.4m to bring Telles to Old Trafford this summer and the defender will be hoping to make a quick impact in the Red Devils team.

Telles, who has been capped once by the senior Brazilian national team, says that he is a “very intelligent player” and also a “set-piece specialist”.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Telles said: “I like to think of myself as a very intelligent player, a set-piece specialist and I’m always looking for opportunities to create passes to score goals.

“I’m in the best moment of my life in terms of being a versatile player, and obviously coming to play in the Premier League and playing against the opponents I have done already, and playing in a league as strong as the Premier League. I hope to be able to bring my best to the club.

“I look at being a defender in a different way with my goals. I’m looking to create more openings wherever possible but during training I also pay particular attention to set-piece training.

“Apart from the key basics of being a defender, which is obviously about defending well, I want to have extra aspects to my game so I’m a versatile player.

“I have great beliefs in my defensive capabilities but also in my attacking ability. I’m in the best moment of my career and I believe I’ve grown a lot, and hopefully I can continue to do so.”

Telles could make his Premier League debut for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to top-flight action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United away from home on 17 October.

The Red Devils will then switch their attentions to Champions League affairs and their group-stage opener against Paris Saint-Germain three days later.

Manchester United have made a stuttering start to Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils having won one and lost two of their opening games in the Premier League to leave them in 16th place in the table.

