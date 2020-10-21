‘It wasn’t a secret’: Ander Herrera opens up about his Man United exit

Ander Herrera (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Ander Herrera has revealed that he didn’t feel the “love” from Manchester United before he left the Red Devils to join PSG last year.

Herrera moved to join the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer after having failed to negotiate a new contract with the Old Trafford outfit.

The 31-year-old midfielder has won four trophies with PSG and helped them to reach the Champions League final since his move from the Premier League outfit.

Herrera has now revealed that he didn’t want to leave Old Trafford but he claims that the didn’t feel the “love” to help convince him to stay at the club.

Despite his disagreements with the Manchester United board, he says that he will give executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward a hug when he next sees him.

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph before Manchester United’s Champions League showdown with PSG on Tuesday night, Herrera said: “My intention was not to leave the club and I was happy there – as happy as I am now here.

“It was not a secret. I was negotiating for more than one year but I expected more from the board after my third season at the club when I was player of the year.

“They didn’t come to me that summer, they didn’t even call me. And that was very painful for me because I had a feeling that I was giving everything.

“In saying that I have a huge respect for Ed Woodward, a huge respect for the board. They have always treated me fantastically.

“I know they want the best for Manchester United but in football, in life and in every company in the world sometimes you don’t think the same way and I respect that.

“If I see Ed I will give him a hug. We just had different opinions about Manchester United and, in my opinion, what the club should have done.

“I want to make sure everyone understands there is nothing personal at all. That’s life. But it’s true – after the third season when I was player of the year, when I had the respect and the love from the fans, I didn’t feel that love from the club.”

Manchester United are currently in 15th place in the Premier League table as they look to bounce back from a slow start to the new season.

They will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they host Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have won two and lost two of their opening four games in the top flight this season so far.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip