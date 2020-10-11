Edinson Cavani reveals Ander Herrera’s role in his Man United move

Ander Herrera (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Ander Herrera played a significant role in helping to convince Edinson Cavani to sign for Manchester United this summer, the Uruguay forward has revealed.

The 33-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils as the club moved to bolster their attacking options by bringing him in before the transfer deadline last week.

Cavani will now be aiming to try and help Manchester United turn around their stuttering start to the new campaign after the Red Devils lost two of their opening three games in the top flight.

Herrera was Cavani’s team-mate at Paris Saint-Germain before the Uruguay forward left the French club on a free transfer at the end of last season.

And the Uruguay forward has now revealed how a conversation with former Manchester United midfielder Herrera helped to convince him that a move to Old Trafford was a good idea.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Cavani said: “I spoke with Ander a lot, as well as other team-mates, like Angel Di Maria, who I was also with at Paris.

“It was genuinely getting to the last minute and I called Ander to have a chat.

“I have a lot of admiration for Ander, for the kind of person he is and I had the feeling that his words were going to help me out, by telling me a bit about what it was like at United.

“And so, yes, it’s true that after I’d finished talking with Ander, we came to an agreement here with the club.

“I hadn’t known Ander for too long, but we formed and enjoyed a close friendship during that time at PSG, and today we are still very good mates.”

Cavani could be in line to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side return to top-flight action with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Red Devils currently find themselves down in 16th place in the Premier League table after having made a stuttering start to the new campaign under Solskjaer, which includes a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham last week.

