Edinson Cavani: It is a real honour to have signed for Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Edinson Cavani has declared that he has joined one of the “greatest” clubs in the world after having signed for Manchester United on a one-year contract on transfer deadline day.

The 33-year-old moved to Old Trafford on Monday evening on a free transfer after he was allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract.

Manchester United have tied the Uruguay international down to a one-year deal and they also have the option to extend it by a further year.

Cavani will be hoping to help fire Manchester United towards a Premier League title challenge this season, but he joins a Red Devils side who have lost two of their opening three games in the top flight.

Nevertheless, Cavani, who has scored 341 goals at club level during his career, is thrilled to be joining the Red Devils and is looking forward to having a big impact at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Cavani said: “Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here.

“I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.

“I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return.

“I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always – work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt.”

Manchester United were beaten 6-1 by Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday to leave them with just three points from their opening three games in the Premier League.

The Red Devils – who finished third and without a trophy last term – will attempt to get back to winning ways in the top flight when they return to action with a trip to Newcastle United after the international break on 17 October.

