Man United confirm when Edinson Cavani could make his debut

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Edinson Cavani will not be making his Manchester United debut in Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United, the club has confirmed.

The Uruguay international is currently self-isolating in line with government coronavirus guidelines after having arrived in England from France following his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Cavani, 33, has joined Manchester United on a one-year contract after the Red Devils moved to bring him to the club following the expiration of his contract at PSG at the end of last season.

The forward will not be available for Manchester United’s trip to St James’ Park this weekend, however he could make his debut for the Red Devils when they take on his former club PSG in the Champions League group stage next week.

A statement posted on Manchester United’s website read: “Cavani is being forced to self-isolate due to the Covid-19 guidelines, following his arrival into the country from France, which means he is unable to make his debut at St James’ Park.

“The Uruguay international will be free to play against his former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, though, if deemed fit and ready for action.”

Manchester United will be hoping that the addition of Cavani may help the Red Devils to turn around their stuttering start to the season.

The Red Devils have only managed to pick up three points from a possible nine in what has been a poor start to the new campaign for the club.

Manchester United are looking to try and mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season after having finished in third place and without a trophy in their first full campaign under Solskjaer last term.

